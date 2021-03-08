Watching the Skies: Moon points to three planets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three planets will meet up with the moon in the early morning sky this week.

On March 8 and March 9, look to the east about an hour before sunrise and use the moon to guide you to Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn.

All three planets have the potential of being lost to our eyesight in the glow of morning twilight, so binoculars will come in handy if you have them.

Jupiter is currently the brightest planet, and Saturn is the least bright. However, Saturn might be the easiest to see since it will be the highest on the horizon and farthest away from the light of the rising sun.

Jupiter will be below Saturn, and Mercury will be closest to the horizon. The lit side of the waning moon will point toward the three.

The weather has been fairly quiet over the past week, and skies have been clear at night. There has been good visibility of the stars and planets are a result. Scott Oostindie snapped this close-up picture of the waning moon.

A photo of the waning moon taken by Scott Oostindie.

The northern lights made an appearance in the Upper Peninsula over the weekend. Isaac Diener captured the view in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The northern lights are caused by charged particles emitted from the sun interacting with atoms and molecules in the earth’s upper atmosphere.