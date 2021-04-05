Watching the Skies: Moon moves by Jupiter, Saturn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Early each morning through Thursday, look up to spot the moon passing by the two largest planets in our solar system.

The waning moon will move by Jupiter and Saturn. Look to the southeast before sunrise to see the three. The moon was to the right of Saturn Monday and will be below Saturn Tuesday. Wednesday, you can look just above the moon to find Jupiter. The moon will be to the lower left of the two planets by Thursday morning.

The moon will help you find Jupiter and Saturn early in the morning this week, but you’ll also have a chance of seeing Mars and Uranus during the evening. Mars will be visible in the west after dark and Uranus will be setting in the west after sunset.

The International Space Station made a few passes over West Michigan last week. Jim and Pam Brower spotted it zooming over Wyoming:

Jim and Pan Brower captured this image of the International Space Station as it passed over Wyoming on April 3, 2021.

The full moon of March took place last weekend, and we had some beautiful pictures sent our way. Ed Roblyer was able to capture this detailed view of the full moon in Plainwell:

The moon over Plainwell. (Courtesy Ed Roblyer)

Sandy Bruce also saw the full moon, along with an owl. This incredible photo was taken in Grand Haven: