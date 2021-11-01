Watching the Skies: Mercury and the moon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The moon will help point the way to a hard-to-spot planet in the morning this week.

Before sunrise on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, look to the east and try to find the moon. The waning moon is nearly new, so it will be very thin. Mercury will be low on the horizon beneath the moon on Nov. 2. By Nov. 3, the moon will be paired up closely with Mercury, with Mercury still right below. The planet can be hard to spot, so binoculars will help.

The new moon will take place on Nov. 4. By Nov. 6, the waxing moon will be approaching Venus in the evening.

To see the moon and Venus paired up, look to the southwest in the evening. The moon will be below and to the right of Venus on Nov. 6 then they will be close together on Nov. 7. Jupiter and Saturn will be bright in the south.

A solar flare took place last week and gave areas as far south as Michigan a chance of seeing the Northern Lights over the weekend. Stacey Anne Leeson captured the view of the lights glowing on the horizon near Ludington, along with a meteor flying overhead.