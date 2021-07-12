Watching the Skies: Mars and Venus pair up closely

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Venus and Mars have been inching closer together each day, and they will finally meet in the night sky this week.

The conjunction of Mars and Venus will happen Tuesday. They will be very close together in the surrounding days as well.

At the time of conjunction, the two planets will be only half a degree apart. This means they will be about a finger’s width apart in the sky. To see the pair, look low in the west after sunset. Venus is about 200 times brighter than Mars, so it will be easy to tell the two apart.

While you’re out looking for Mars and Venus, you’ll likely spot the moon nearby. The thin, crescent moon will be passing above the two planets at the time of conjunction. It may be too difficult to spot on July 12 due to how thin it will be, but it will be easier to find the following day.

The bright star Regulus will be in the vicinity of the moon, Mars and Venus as well. Regulus is part of the constellation Leo.