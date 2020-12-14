Watching the Skies: Jupiter and Saturn near conjunction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The long-awaited conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will arrive early next week.

While there’s still a week to go before the two planets are separated by only .1 degree, they will still be impressive to observe this week, especially because they will pair up with the moon.

On the evenings of Tuesday through Friday, look to the west shortly after sunset to find the waxing crescent moon next to the two giant planets. The moon will likely be a little tricky to spot on Tuesday due to how thin it is. Viewing will improve over the following days.

The moon will be below and to the right of Jupiter and Saturn on Tuesday, just below the two on Wednesday and above and to the left on Thursday and Friday. Jupiter will be the brighter of the two planets.

Saturn and Jupiter will continue to move closer together this week, until they are right next to each other on Dec. 21. We will have many more details on what you can expect with this great conjunction in the week ahead.