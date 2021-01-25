Watching the Skies: January full moon emerges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — January’s full moon will light up the night sky this week.

The moon will officially be full at 2:16 p.m. Jan. 28, but it will appear full for a few nights around that day. It will be out from the evening to the early dawn, so as long as clouds can clear out, you’ll have a good chance of seeing it.

The full moon in January is also known as the Wolf Moon, the Snow Moon, the Ice Moon or the Hunger Moon.

While you’re out enjoying the sight of the full moon, keep your eyes open for some planets as well. Mercury will be visible about half an hour to an hour after sunset, low on the horizon in the southwest. It’s a little brighter than normal right now and will be visible with the naked eye.

Venus is visible low on the horizon in the southeast about half an hour before sunrise. Mars is in the southwest in the evening, high in the sky. Jupiter and Saturn are no longer visible, lost in the light of the setting sun.

John Dimond sent in this picture of a lunar halo in Greenville. This optical phenomenon is caused by the refraction and reflection of light by ice crystals in high cirrus.