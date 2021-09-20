Watching the Skies: Harvest Moon, start of astronomical fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the most bittersweet times of year has arrived. The last days of summer are upon us, and astronomical fall begins this week.

The autumnal equinox will take place this year on Wednesday, Sept. 22. This marks the beginning of fall for the northern hemisphere.

The equinox occurs when the sun is directly over the equator. At the time of the autumnal equinox, the sun is moving from north to south. During the vernal equinox, the sun is moving from south to north. Daylight hours are roughly the same in the northern and southern hemispheres at the time of the equinox.

The full moon of September will occur Monday evening. It is known as the Harvest Moon because it’s the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.

Below, Jim Amsler captured a picture of the waxing gibbous moon over the weekend.