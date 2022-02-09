Watching the Skies: Geomagnetic storm debris

In this time-exposure photograph, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., late Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A geomagnetic storm led to the demise of about 40 SpaceX satellites last week.

According to SpaceX, 49 satellites were launched on Feb. 3. A geomagnetic storm that occurred on Feb. 4 warmed the atmosphere, increased the atmospheric density, and led to an increase in atmospheric drag. As a result, many of the satellites reentered or are expected to reenter the earth’s atmosphere instead of raising into orbit.

Thankfully, there are safety mechanisms in place to prevent falling debris or impact to other satellites. No satellite parts are expected to make it to the surface of the earth.

Geomagnetic storms are caused by solar flares, and they can disrupt the earth’s magnetic field.

For evening stargazers this week, you’ll have an opportunity to watch the waxing moon pass through a star formation known as the Winter Circle.

The Winter Circle is not a constellation, but an asterism. An asterism is smaller than a constellation, but still consists of a group of stars that collectively create a noticeable pattern. The Winter Circle consists of seven stars – Procyon, Sirius, Rigel, Capella, Pollux, Castor, and Aldebaran.

On the evenings of February 9, 10 and 11, the waxing moon will point the way to the Winter Circle as it passes through the middle of the star formation. Look south and find the bright moon, and you should be able to find the circular pattern around it.