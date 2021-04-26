Watching the Skies: First of 3 big, bright supermoons arrives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first of three consecutive supermoons will light up the night sky early this week.

A full moon is considered “super” when it’s closest to the earth in its orbit. Supermoons usually look a little bigger and brighter, but the difference is subtle.

The full moon on April 26 will be the second closest full moon of the year. It will officially be full at 11:31 p.m. but will still look full for the next couple of nights.

There are a few names for the April full moon including the Pink Moon, the Sugar Making Moon, the Fish Moon and the Egg Moon.

Dave Kuipers snapped a picture of the waxing moon in the days leading up to the full moon. This view was captured in Gowen.

The waxing moon in Gowen. (Courtesy: Dave Kuipers)

It was a big week for space exploration. NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover landed on the red planet in February, and the helicopter that was onboard the rover had a successful first flight last week.

The Ingenuity Mars helicopter reached an altitude of 10 feet with the first flight, and it hovered off the ground for about 30 seconds. It has since had another flight.

Four astronauts were sent to the International Space Station last week on a Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX, and the pictures snapped at takeoff were incredible. The astronauts safely made it to the International Space Station early Saturday morning.