Watching the Skies: Fireball moved over W. MI early Wednesday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you were up late last night and looking up at exactly the right time, you may have noticed a bright streak across the sky.

A fireball moved directly over West Michigan around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The American Meteor Society collects reports of fireballs. As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, there were already 80 reports of sightings that had been submitted. Many people who saw the meteor reported a persistent, glowing train behind the fireball itself.

There were multiple reports sent in from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. Some people as far away as West Virginia and Tennessee also spotted it.

This fireball could have been connected to the Orionid meteor shower, which peaks early Thursday. The Orionids normally are not a very active shower with only about 10-20 meteors per hour. Still, there are occasions where a very large piece of debris can produce a fireball like what was visible early Wednesday.

Let us know if you spotted the fireball or captured a video on your doorbell camera at ReportIt@woodtv.com. You can also submit reports to the American Meteor Society online.