Watching the Skies: February ends with full Snow Moon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a bitterly cold stretch of weather, which has made getting outside at night to stargaze a little bit difficult. Thankfully, temperatures will be warming up just in time for the full moon.

The moon will look full Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, but it will officially be full on Feb. 27 at 3:17 a.m. It will rise around sunset and set around sunrise. Midnight is when the moon will be highest in the sky.

The full moon in February is also known as the Snow Moon or the Hunger Moon.

Mercury and Saturn will be paired up closely in the early morning sky this week. The two planets will be in quasi conjunction, which means they will be within 5 degrees of each other in the sky and side by side. To see the pair, look to the east before sunrise. Binoculars would come in handy.

The two planets will remain very close together for the rest of the month.

Last week was momentous for space exploration. NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landed on the surface of Mars, where it will collect rock and soil samples. The rover has several cameras attached to it, and the first color, high resolution image was sent back to Earth.