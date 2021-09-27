Watching the Skies: Early October meteor shower is the Draconid

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A meteor shower will peak in early October.

The Draconid meteor shower is not the most impressive meteor shower of the year, but the peak will arrive on Oct. 8. There will be a chance of seeing meteors in the days before and after the peak.

At best, the Draconids typically produce about five meteors per hour. The moon will be setting before dark this year, which will give us a better chance of spotting some of the elusive meteors.

The radiant point of the Draconid meteor shower is the constellation Draco the Dragon, but there is no need to look in any specific direction while meteor hunting. Just make sure to get away from city lights and look up. The evening will be the best time to test your luck.

Even if you aren’t able to see any meteors, there will be good viewing for a few planets and constellations.

Orion is currently rising in the east after dark. Look for the three stars in a straight line to identify the constellation. These stars represent Orion’s belt.

Cassiopeia is in the northeast after dark. The constellation can be identified by its “W” shape.

Venus is bright in the southwest sky at twilight. Jupiter and Saturn can be found close to each other during the evening in the southeast.