Watching the Skies: Delta Aquariid, Perseid meteor showers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The peak of an annual meteor shower will arrive this week, but the bright waning gibbous moon may complicate viewing.

The Delta Aquariid meteor shower is active from about mid-July to late August each year. This year, the approximate peak of the shower will take place Thursday.

Viewing of the Delta Aquariid meteor shower is better in the Southern Hemisphere, and the bright gibbous moon will make things a little more difficult for us. Still, there’s a chance of spotting some of the Delta Aquariids. The best time to spot the meteors will be in the hours before dawn.

The Perseid meteor shower is also currently active, which will boost your odds of spotting a meteor significantly. Perseids are more numerous and normally brighter than the Delta Aquariids. The peak of the Perseid meteor shower will arrive around Aug. 12 and there will be little moonlight then to dim the view.

If you want to tell the difference between a Perseid meteor and a Delta Aquariid meteor, you’ll have to trace the meteor backward. The radiant point of the Delta Aquariid meteors, or the place where the meteors seem to originate from, is the constellation Aquarius. This constellation is in the southern sky for us in the Northern Hemisphere, so the meteors will come from the south.

The Perseids are named for the constellation Perseus, which is where they seem to originate from. Perseus is in the northern sky. If you spot a meteor coming from the north, that means it’s a Perseid.

There’s no need to look in a specific direction when looking for the meteors. Just get away from city lights and lookup.

The full moon of July took place last week, and several viewers captured it beautifully.