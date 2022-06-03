GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Five planets will align in the pre-dawn sky this month to offer a dazzling astronomical scene.

Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye at the same time for the first time in 18 years.

The planet alignment can be viewed all month. If the cloud cover cooperates, experts say the ideal night to spot the sequence will be June 24. That is the day the waning crescent moon will position itself between Venus and Mars, making for an even more breathtaking display.

The best time to see the alignment will be just before dawn. It is during this window specifically that Mercury, which will be low on the horizon, will pop in and out of view.

Sunrise will occur quite early in the day this month as we are entering the days with the longest light of the year. The next time these five planets will align in a similar fashion won’t be until the year 2040, according to experts.