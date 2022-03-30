(KTXL) — Parts of the United States could be in for a dazzling view of the northern lights Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The light show, also called the aurora borealis, will likely be visible from states along the northern border, but may also be seen from further south, in states such as Pennsylvania, Oregon, Utah and Missouri.

An aurora is POSSIBLE to see in extreme Northern California tonight into tomorrow morning. Solar winds ejected from the sun on March 28th will interact with our atmosphere tonight. Shout out to my guy @WeatherJefe for putting me on notice. pic.twitter.com/KpSYBLW8oP — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 30, 2022

To thank for the celestial spectacle are two solar eruptions from a single sunspot, which released charged particles toward the Earth on Monday. The first eruption was overtaken by the second, making this a cannibal coronal mass ejection.

The charged particles combined to form a more powerful geomagnetic storm.

Earth's magnetic field deflects solar winds to the poles. That's where the charged particles interact with our atmosphere to create the dancing lights in the sky. pic.twitter.com/TizexB5b9o — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 30, 2022

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, once these particles meet Earth’s magnetic field Wednesday night, the result will be a G3 geomagnetic storm. G3 storms are categorized as strong and often result in mid-latitude auroras.

Geomagnetic storms, like hurricanes, are ranked on a 1-5 scale of severity with 5 being the strongest.

According to NOAA, geomagnetic activity will be highest from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. ET Thursday. Clear, dark skies are best for viewing an aurora, the University of Alaska Fairbanks says.

A cannibal coronal mass ejection happens when fast-moving solar eruptions overtake earlier eruptions in the same region of space, creating a powerful geomagnetic storm. The Space Weather Prediction Center classifies this one as a G3. pic.twitter.com/EpRAY9lUV5 — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 30, 2022

G3 storms have the potential to require voltage corrections, create GPS issues and disrupt satellites.

In February, a geomagnetic storm knocked 40 SpaceX satellites out of orbit.

The storms are also a potential worry for airlines, which will have to monitor radiation levels and potentially reroute planes.