GAYLORD, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers on the midnight shift in Gaylord were treated to a beautiful view of the Northern Lights Sunday night.

The MSP Seventh District Twitter account shared photos of the view the troopers got.

(Photo/MSP Seventh District) (Photo/MSP Seventh District)

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are “an atmospheric phenomenon that’s regarded as the Holy Grail of sky watching,” according to Space.com