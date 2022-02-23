Watching the Skies: Celestial sights morning or night

Crescent moon and Venus and Mars just after sunset. (Photo by Sam Greenfield/Dongfeng Race Team/Volvo Ocean Race via Getty Images) February, 2015.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Early risers will get a glimpse of the moon and two planets in a line this week, and night owls will be able to see five constellations rise in the evening sky.

On Feb. 27, look to the east before the sun rises to see two planets and the moon in a near-perfect line. Venus will be the bright planet at the highest point of the line. Mars will be the dimmer planet in the middle, and the thin, waning crescent moon will be at the bottom. By Feb. 28, the moon will likely be too thin to spot easily.

The constellation Sagittarius will be behind the trio. Saturn and Mercury will be nearby but lost in the glow of the rising sun.

For those who don’t enjoy waking up before the sunrise, try to identify some constellations in the evening sky this week. Five constellations will rise in the evening.

Ursa Major, also known as the Great Bear, will rise in the northeast after sunset. It is the third largest constellation in the night sky, and it contains the Big Dipper.

The constellation Leo the Lion will rise in the east. The bright star Regulus will help you identify it.

Canis Minor, the Little Dog, will be visible in the south-southeast. Canis Major, the Big Dog, will be visible in the south. The two constellations are said to be the constellation Orion’s hunting dogs that follow Orion through the sky.

Finally, the constellation Hydra will be visible in the southeast. This constellation resembles a snake and is consequently known as Hydra the Sea Serpent. It is the largest constellation.