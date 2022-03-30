GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the cold weather over the past few weeks, a lot of us are searching for signs of spring. The warm temperatures remain elusive, but the first meteor shower of the year is a good sign that summer days are ahead.

After several consecutive months with annual meteor showers, we start off each new year with a meteor shower drought. It’s difficult to spot meteors from January to the start of spring. That all changes in mid-April with the return of the Lyrid meteor shower.

We still have a few weeks before the Lyrids officially begin; they are typically active from mid to late April. The expected peak is around April 22 this year. With about 10-15 meteors per hour at peak, it’s not the most exciting meteor shower of the year by a long shot. Still, some Lyrids have been known to produce persistent and beautiful trains.

There are still a few weeks until the meteor shower season begins, but you’ll be able to check out a planetary conjunction this week.

On the mornings of April 4 and 5, you’ll notice Mars and Saturn extremely close together in the early morning sky. They will be separated by roughly the width of a full moon. Saturn will be to the left of Mars on April 4, and above and to the right of Mars on April 5. They will both have a similar brightness, and much brighter Venus will be nearby.

To spot the two planets in conjunction, look to the east southeast before sunrise.