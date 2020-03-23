Watching the Skies: Waxing crescent moon to appear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to get outside and get some fresh air this week, head outside shortly after sunset or right before sunrise and look up! The thin crescent moon and a few bright planets will make for a beautiful view.

The new moon occurs early Tuesday at 5:28 a.m. Of course, that means that the moon will not be visible on Monday night. As the week progresses, look for the thin, waxing crescent moon to reappear.

Venus is very bright at this time of year. It’s currently the third brightest celestial object in the sky, only behind the sun and the moon. If you look to the west after sunset, you’ll easily be able to pick it out. Some people with exceptionally good eyesight may even be able to see it before the sun goes down.

On the evenings of March 25, 26, and 27, you’ll be able to see the very thin, waxing crescent moon beneath Venus after dark. The moon may be too slim to see on March 25, but visibility of the moon will improve on the 26th and 27th as the crescent grows larger.

If you’re up early in the morning, head outside about 45 minutes before sunrise and look to the southeast. Last week there was a “parade of planets” as the moon swept by Saturn, Mars, Jupiter and Mercury. The moon will not sweep by these planets this week, but the planets are still visible.

Jupiter will be the brightest planet in the early morning sky. Mercury will be the most difficult to see, and you may want to use binoculars if you have them.