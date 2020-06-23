Watching the Skies: Thin crescent moon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The new moon was on June 21, and a thin crescent moon will be visible on June 22 and June 23.

Due to how thin the crescent is, it may be difficult to spot. Look to the west northwest after sunset on June 22 to see the crescent low on the horizon. On June 23, look in the same direction. The moon will be slightly higher above the horizon compared to the previous day.

Venus made a reappearance as a morning planet last week, and it will keep getting easier to spot this week. If you look to the northeast before sunrise, you should be able to find Venus. It will get higher on the horizon with each day.

If you look above Venus this week, you might be able to spot the Pleiades star cluster.

David Behrens captured this incredible shot of the Milky Way over Little Sable Point Lighthouse last week.