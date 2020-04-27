Watching the Skies: New SpaceX satellites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve gotten several questions from viewers over the past week about a strange line of lights moving across the night sky.

It’s not some sort of strange extraterrestrial activity or your eyes playing tricks on you. SpaceX launched another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit last week.

Jeff Baurs captured a 15-second exposure photo of the Starlink satellite train moving over the Delton in Barry County last week:

The satellites look like a perfect line of bright lights moving overhead. They are easy to spot while they are newly launched and low in orbit.

There are now over 400 Starlink satellites in orbit and more are set to be launched this year.

The goal of the Starlink satellites is to bring high-speed internet to all areas of the world, even where access is currently unreliable or completely unavailable.

If you don’t catch a glimpse of the Starlink satellite train, you’ll certainly be able to see Venus. Venus is brightest in late April and the greatest illuminated extent of Venus comes Monday night. If you look to the west after sunset on a clear night, you won’t be able to miss it.

