Watching the Skies: New moon, Orion’s belt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After the peak of the Perseid meteor showers last week, sky watching this week may seem a bit underwhelming. In fact, one of the more notable astronomical events happening this week will be one that we can’t see at all.

The new moon will occur the night of Aug. 18. Of course, when the moon is new, that means it’s 0% illuminated. We will not be able to see it.

Still, less light pollution from the moon means we’ll be able to see other stars and planets a little better. By Aug. 20, you’ll be able to start looking for the thin crescent moon to reappear. Look to the west after sunset to try to spot it.

Mercury will not be visible this week, but you’ll have great views of Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

Venus will be bright in the east before the sun comes up. To the right of Venus, you should be able to spot the constellation Orion. Look for the three stars in a line that make up Orion’s belt.

Mars will be in the east after sunset and in the south by dawn. Mars will keep getting brighter in the months ahead, and will be just as bright as Jupiter by the time we get to October.

Jupiter and Saturn will continue to be paired closely together in the evening sky. Look to the south southeast at twilight to see the two. Jupiter is brighter than Saturn, so look for Jupiter first. Once you’ve spotted that planet, you’ll be able to see Saturn just to its left.