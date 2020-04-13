Watching the Skies: Moon passes 3 planets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re an early riser and want to brave some cool morning temperatures this week, head outside before sunrise and look up. The waning moon will pass by three morning planets.

The moon will be to the right of Jupiter, Mars, and Saturn on Tuesday morning. The light side of the moon will face the three planets.

Jupiter will be the brightest planet by far, so it will be easy to pick out. Mars and Saturn will still be bright, but not nearly as bright as Jupiter. Mars will have a reddish glow, and Saturn may have a golden hue. Binoculars might help if you want to pick out the colors.

Early Wednesday, the moon will be beneath Saturn. It will be below and to the left of Mars before sunrise Thursday.

Mercury is no longer visible in the early morning sky, as it gets washed out by the light of the rising sun.

If you’re not an early riser but still want to stargaze, Venus remains very bright in the evening sky. It will continue to shine bright in the west after sunset well into May.

Last week was the full supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year. The skies cleared out just enough to give us a glimpse of the full moon, and Cheryl Buchner-Katz snapped this picture:

Stacey Ann Leeson was able to capture Venus shining bright in the evening sky last week. Down and to the right of Venus, it’s easy to pick out the star cluster named the Pleiades.

If you capture any pictures of the night sky, send them in. We love to see them.

