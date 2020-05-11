Watching the Skies: Moon passes 3 planets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are some cool nights ahead this week, but there are also clear skies in the forecast. If you don’t mind the cold and want to head outside before sunrise, you’ll be treated to a neat view of the moon and three morning planets.

The moon will pass by Jupiter, Saturn and Mars this week.

Early Tuesday morning, you will be able to spot Jupiter by looking for a bright planet nearly directly above the moon. Saturn will be to the left of Jupiter and Mars will be a bit farther to the left of Saturn.

By Wednesday morning, the waning moon will be down and to the left of Saturn, but still to the right of Mars.

Finally, on Thursday, the moon will be closest to Mars. You’ll be able to see Mars up and to the left of the moon.

To see the moon pass by the morning planets, head outside before sunrise and look to the south-southeast. Jupiter will be the brightest and easiest to spot of the three planets. Saturn will be close to Jupiter and have a golden hue, while Mars will glow red.

The full Flower Moon was last week and Kevin Jung captured this stunning photo of it:

The new moon will come May 22 and our next full moon will be June 5.

