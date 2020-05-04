Watching the Skies: Meteor shower and ‘Flower Moon’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Eta Aquariid meteor shower will take place this week.

The peak of the meteor shower is expected to take place early Tuesday morning, but you’ll have a chance of seeing some meteors early Wednesday morning as well.

Light from the nearly full moon will make it a bit more difficult to see the meteors and viewing of the meteor shower is better in the southern hemisphere. Still, if you want to head outside after dark over the next few days, you’ll certainly have a chance of seeing some meteors.

The Eta Aquariid meteors are debris from Halley’s Comet. The Earth passes through the orbital path of the comet and the debris enters and burns up in our atmosphere.

If you don’t have much luck spotting meteors, you will still be treated to a view of the third and final full supermoon of 2020 this week. The moon will officially be full on May 7 at 6:45 a.m., but it will look full for most of the second half of the week.

This supermoon will be the third largest of the year, behind the full supermoons that occurred in March and April.

The full moon in May is called the Flower Moon, the Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon.