Watching the Skies: Mercury, Venus close together

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a rainy couple of days, we’ll see drier and clearer conditions returning for the second half of the week.

The clearing will arrive just in time to see Venus and Mercury shining side by side in the night sky on Thursday and Friday.

To see the two planets, head outside after dark and look to the west. Venus is still very bright and will be easy to spot. Mercury will be slightly above and to the left of Venus. It could be a bit difficult to spot Mercury with the naked eye, so a pair of binoculars would come in handy.

Venus has ruled the evening sky for the past few months, but its reign is now coming to an end. May is the last month you’ll be able to see Venus shine bright in the evening sky.

Late May or early June is when it’s easiest to view Mercury in the evening sky, so this is a good time to try to spot it.

On May 24 and 25 in the evening, you’ll have a chance of seeing the thin waxing moon next to Mercury and Venus. Again, you’ll want to look to the west after dark to see the trio. You might be able to spot the moon on May 23 as well, but it will be very thin and difficult to see.

