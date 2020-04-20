Watching the Skies: Lyrid meteor showers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lyrid meteor showers will light up the early morning sky this week.

The peak of the Lyrid meteor shower will come early Wednesday morning, though early Thursday will be a good time to head outside and watch for meteors as well. If you look up after dark any day this week, you have a chance of seeing a meteor, as long as skies are clear enough.

During the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower, around 10-15 meteors per hour will be possible. This isn’t the most impressive meteor shower of the year, but it does coincide with a new/thin moon. The lack of moonlight will allow for better viewing conditions. Sometimes the Lyrid meteor shower can produce fireballs or meteors that are brighter than normal.

The best time to watch for meteors is in the hours leading up to dawn. Even though the meteors radiate from a point, you don’t have to look at one specific direction to see the meteors. They can be seen in all areas of the night sky.

If you aren’t having much luck spotting meteors, there is still plenty to be seen in the night sky! Venus remains very bright in the west after sunset. In the early morning sky, you’ll be able to pick out Jupiter, Saturn and Mars to the southeast. Jupiter will be significantly brighter than Saturn and Mars.