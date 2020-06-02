Watching the Skies: June full moon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The June full moon will fall on June 5 at 3:12 p.m. Though we won’t have a view of the moon at the exact moment it’s full, it will appear full on June 4 and June 5.

The full moon in June is also known as the Strawberry Moon, the Rose Moon and the Hot Moon. In the Southern Hemisphere, where the arrival of June marks the arrival of longer nights and shorter days, the June full moon is known as the Long Night Moon.

There will be a penumbral lunar eclipse with this full moon, but it will not be visible in North America. Even in areas where it is visible, it will be hard to spot with the naked eye.

On June 7 and June 8, the nearly full moon will pass by Jupiter and Saturn. If you want to look for the moon and the two planets in the evening, head outside well after dark and look to the southeast. Find the moon, then look for the two planets. Saturn will be bright, but Jupiter will be about 15 times brighter.

You’ll also be able to spot the trio early in the morning if you look to the south. The moon will be up and to the right of the planets on June 6, to the left of Jupiter on June 7 and below Saturn on June 8.