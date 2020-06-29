Watching the Skies: July full moon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The July full moon will occur at the end of the week at 12:44 a.m. July 5.

The full moon in July is sometimes referred to as the Buck Moon because a buck’s antlers are full at this time of year. It’s also referred to as the Thunder Moon or the Hay Moon.

Look to the southeast to see the full moon climb above the horizon on July 4. You’ll be able to use the moon as a guide to find Jupiter and Saturn on both July 4 and July 5.

Look to the southeast after dark and find the moon, then look down and to the left on July 4 to spot the two planets. On July 5, the moon will be below and between Jupiter and Saturn.

A lunar eclipse will take place with the July full moon, though the sight probably won’t be too impressive. This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. In this type of eclipse, the penumbra, or the outer shadow of the earth, falls on the moon. You may be able to notice some dark shading on the face of the moon, but that’s about it.