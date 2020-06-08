Watching the Skies: Big Dipper points to Little Dipper

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — June presents a great opportunity to spot the Big Dipper and the Little Dipper.

It will be easiest to look for the Big Dipper first and use it as your guide to find the Little Dipper.

To find the Big Dipper, look to the north after dark. The dipper shape will be fairly easy to pick out.

Once you’ve identified the Big Dipper, you can use the two outer stars in the bowl to find Polaris, the North Star. The two stars in the bowl point almost directly to it.

Polaris marks the top of the handle of the Little Dipper. After identifying Polaris, you should be able to follow the path to the stars that make up the rest of the handle and the bowl of the dipper. For the best chance of spotting the Little Dipper, head away from city lights.

A March 2003 file image of the Big Dipper, taken by astronaut Donald Pettit on the International Space Station. (NASA)

The moon will pass by Mars on June 12 and 13. Look to the southeast before dawn to see the moon pass by the red planet.

Mars and Neptune will be in conjunction on June 12, but Neptune is not visible to the naked eye. Binoculars or a telescope will be necessary.

The moon will be to the right of Mars on the 12th, below and to the left of Mars on the 13th and farther to the left on the 14th.