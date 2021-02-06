Watch for rising rivers this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Arctic cold has finally arrived in West Michigan dropping temperatures and several rounds of fresh snow. As the cold sets in, there is concern that ice jams could once again form on local rivers.

Ice jams are most common in early winter or early spring but could technically occur at any time during the cold weather season. Typically the ice jams that form during an initial freeze-up cause ice jams that have less extensive flooding than the spring-thaw jams.

Regardless, residents near river beds need to keep an eye out for quick water rise this week with the arctic cold sticking around and rivers icing up.

Expected high temperatures in the week ahead

Saturday is the two year anniversary of a damaging ice jam in Portland, Michigan along the Grand River. Fifty people had to evacuated from their home and many businesses along Kent Street flooded. Some along Water Street in Portland experienced three weeks of constant flood conditions.

If you live near a local river and notice rapidly rising waters, contact authorities immediately. Also send the tip our way at reportit@woodtv.com