Warm Pattern Continues This Weekend.

Up top is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Saturday, 6/29. No thunderstorms north of G.R. and just an outside chance of a non-severe thundershower to the south of G.R. We’ll see party sunny skies and temperatures well up into the 80s.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday

We will have an outside chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. Many of us will stay dry during the day. The Marginal Risk (in dark green) is west of a line from Grand Haven to Sturgis. That’s mainly for Sun. night.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Monday 7/1/19

The Outlook Map for Monday shows a (low) Marginal Risk of a severe storm generally south of I-94. The main threat would again be isolated strong wind gusts.

8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 6-12.

The end of June and the first week of July will be warm, with highs most days well up into the 80s, there is a hint that we may turn slightly cooler than average for the 2nd week of July. Dr. Judah Cohen writes: “Miss the # PolarVortex from this past January? Well its “good” twin could be visiting the Northern US and/or Northern Europe in early July bringing refreshing and dry Canadian air, not weather misery like it’s “evil” winter twin.”

