Saturday brought unseasonably cold and wet weather to West Michigan.

Showers began moving through the area in the early morning hours and persisted for much of the day. By 11:59 p.m., much of the area saw well over an inch of rain. Grand Rapids broke the previous Aug. 13 rainfall record of 1.80″ in 1994. Pentwater made the top of the list with 3.59″ of rain.



Grand Rapids managed to break the 1994 record of 1.80″.

Not only was it a wet and dreary day, but temperatures were also well below normal. The average high temperature for Aug. 13 is 81°. Grand Rapids once again shattered the previous coldest high-temperature record with a high of 62°. Battle Creek, Muskegon, Lansing and Holland all managed to do the same.

Several cities broke the record for coldest high temperature on Aug. 13.

Lingering showers will continue for much of Sunday morning, especially for areas south of Grand Rapids. By the early afternoon, most areas will be dry. It will once again be a brisk day with highs in the low 70s under cloudy skies.

Gloomy conditions prevail Sunday.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will arrive by Monday afternoon. The area will stay dry for the next five to six days.