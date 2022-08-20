The Storm Prediction Center has part of Southern Lower Michigan in a Marginal Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon and tonight. The area included in the Marginal Risk (in dark green on the map above) is generally south of a line from Holland to Saginaw. I’ll add that the risk is small and here in southern Lower Michigan, it’ll basically be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers/sprinkles and an isolated thundertorm.

Percent Chance of a Tornado within 25 miles of a given point this Sat. PM/night

The map above is the percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point for this PM/night. There is a 2% chance across parts of Illinois and far eastern Iowa. The chance is less than 2% in Michigan, so most likely no tornadoes in Michigan (and maybe none anywhere in the U.S.).

Percent Chance of a Wind Damage report within 25 miles of a given point.

Here’s the percent chance of a wind damage report within 25 miles of a given point. There’s a low 5% chance over much of southern Lower Michigan. So, that’s a 95% chance there won’t be a wind damage report within 25 miles of a given point.

Percent Chance of a Severe Hail Report within 25 miles of a given point this Sat. PM/night

This is the percent chance of a severe hail report (1″ in diameter or greater) within 25 miles of a given point. Again this is a low 5% chance south of a line from Holland to Port Huron…a 95% chance it won’t happen were you area. The Storm Prediction Center says:

“Damaging winds will be the primary severe hazard, with instances of large hail also possible primarily over eastern IA/central IL where cooler mid-level temperatures will exist.”

They don’t even mention S. Lower Michigan in their discussion. I’ll add there is a high chance of showers tonight – with the GFS model giving Grand Rapids a 95% chance of rain tonight.

Water temps. this Saturday: 70 Ludington and Mears (Pentwater), 62 Muskegon, 66 Grand Haven, 61 Holland, 66 Saugatuck, 67 South Haven. Inland Reeds Lake is at 76.

Sunrise today was at 6:54 am and sunset will be at 8:36. We are now 2 month past the Summer Solstice and we’re losing daylight at the rate of about 2 1/2 minutes each day. A thick crescent moon will try and shine through the clouds late tonight.

National Radar

Here’s national radar. More “monsoon” showers and thundershowers in the Desert SW. An area of significant rain will be northwest into South Texas (wet pattern for much of Texas this coming week should ease drought conditions there.