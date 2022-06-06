The map above shows the Severe Thunderstorm Watches so far this year. Much of West Michigan has not been under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch so far in 2022. Same story for Milwaukee, Chicago and Atlanta. There’s a low chance of severe weather this afternoon and evening in southeast Lower Michigan

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Monday 6 6 22

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday (6 6 22). The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal or Low Risk east of a line from Sturgis to Saginaw. This is for very isolated strong winds. Perhaps more significant is the threat of local heavy rain:

The rain should exit by daybreak Tuesday, leaving us with a pleasant and dry day. The next batch of rain moves in Wed. PM/evening.