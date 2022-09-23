The top pic. is the Wisconsin River as seen from a Veterans Park in Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin. Here we had a rather remarkable thing occur. This is an area frequented by bald eagles, especially in winter, where the eagles gather to fish in the open water downstream of the dam on the Wisconsin River.

Gayle and i were in the park towards evening. We were on a high bank above the river. Gayle was one level higher than me at the time.

An eagle, carrying a fish flew quickly up from the river and right past us. It was clutching a very nice fish. Gayle thought the eagle came as close as 30 feet to her. I thought it passed maybe a hundred feet from me. It seemed the bird was showing off a bit…but in a nice way. Here’s more on the eagles in Wisconsin.