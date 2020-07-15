Vacation – Tuesday

Daughter 3 and I went for a 3.1 mile hike through mostly woods near the Old Mission Point Lighthouse on Tuesday. The above pic. is of what I think is some kind of fungus growing on a tree in the woods. It looked like a face to me. On our hike, we saw four deer in groups of two. We also saw numerous squirrels and chipmunks and heard a very loud woodpecker. Wild raspberries were there for the picking. You had the top “layer” of trees in the forest and a rather thick layer of green plants toward ground level.

Dead tree far out in the lake at the Old Mission Lighthouse

The pic. above is a dead tree far away from shore…over 1/4 mile I’d say. In 2012, when the water level was much lower, I walked out to that tree on a narrow peninsula and never got my feet wet. There were quite a few people at the lighthouse, only a few places remained in the parking lot. There was enough room to spread out and socially distance and most people had on their masks.

At the beach by the Old Mission Inn 7 14 20

It was a mostly cloudy, but pleasant day, with just a sprinkle late in the day. This is a very unused beach by the Old Mission Inn. It’s a public beach, but I think a lot of people think it’s private. You can see the plants growing out in the water. They would usually be out of the water, but with the high lake levels, they are in the water – still alive and growing.

Grand Traverse Bay is very deep…going down to 620 feet. Compare that to Lake Erie, which has a deepest point of 210 feet.

I spent time reading a book and lying in a hammock. We all ate dinner at the Peninsula Grill in Mapleton, where I was recognized by a guy who “used to live in Ada, years back”. Tomorrow we leave the Old Mission Peninsula and head toward our next destination – an island.