Update on Great Lakes Water Levels and News

The pic. above shows sunrise from the S. Haven Lighthouse on 11 29 20. You know we’re deep into autumn when the sun rises to the right of St. Basil’s Church.

Good news regarding lake levels. Precipitation has been a little below average over the Western Lakes of late and that trend will continue over the next 10 days. The water levels of the Great Lakes usually drop at this time of year and that has been the case. All the lakes are down either 2 inches or 4 inches in the last month. All of the lakes are either below or at the same level as one year ago.

Historic record of Great Lakes water levels

The graph above shows the historic record of Great Lakes water levels. You can see the substantial rise in levels starting around 2013. The overwhelming factor in Great Lakes water levels is the amount of precipitation and hence runoff into the lakes.

The water level of Lake Superior is down 2″ in the last month and 4″ in the last year. That’s a significant drop in a year’s time. An inch of water on Lake Superior represents roughly 550 billion gallons of water. So a drop of 4″ would be a loss of 2.2 trillion gallons. If you’d like to do a math problem…figure this…the average person takes an 8 minute shower and uses 17 gallons of water. How many showers could be taken with that 2.2 trillion gallons from Lake Superior. There are roughly 331 million people in the U.S. and 7.7 billion people in the world. Lake Superior is 9″ higher than the November average, but 7″ below the highest November level reached in 1985.

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is down 2″ in the last month and 2″ in the last year. It’s still 31″ above the average November level, but 7″ lower than the maximum November level reached in 1986. It’s 64″ higher than the lowest November reading ever, which occurred in 1964.

The water level of Lake Erie is down 4″ in the last month and exactly even with the level of one year ago. The level is 24″ higher than the average November level, but is now 9″ lower than the high level of Nov. 1986.

The water level of Lake Ontario is down 4″ in the last month and down a whopping 17″ year-to-year. The level is only 2″ higher than the average November level and a full 2 feet lower than the highest November level reached in 1945.

Webcam grab from the International Border between the U.S. and Canada at S. Ste. Marie

The pic. above is a grab from the webcam at the U.S. Canadian border at S.Ste. Marie. Much of the time during this pandemic, the border crossing has been empty of vehicles and people. All the rivers that connect the Great Lakes have above average to much above average flow. The St. Marys River at S.Ste. Marie has a flow of 92,000 cubic feet per second. The average flow is 84,800 cfs. The Detroit River at Detroit has a flow of 268,000 cfs compared to an average flow of 203,000 cfs.

Sunset along the Grand River in Ottawa Co – Pic. from Ottawa Co. Parks and Recreation

The Grand River at Grand Rapids has a current (Mon. evening 11/30) flow of 3,310 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,900 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 1,020 cfs, compared to an average flow of 838 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles has a flow of 2,760 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,829 cfs. The Muskegon River has a flow of 1,980 cfs – almost exactly the average flow, which is 1,970 cfs. On the east side of the state, the Tittawabassee River at Midland has a flow of 1,600 cfs. The average flow is 1,370 cfs. Over in Wisconsin, the flow on the Fox River at Appleton has a flow of 8,040 cfs – the average flow is 4,180 cfs.

The south mid-Lake Michigan buoy shows a water temperature of 44° – the water temperature at Holland MI St. Park is 43°. The water temperature of inland Reeds Lake in East Gr. Rapids MI shows a water temp. of 41°.

Thunder Bay Island 11/29/20 – from GLERL and NOAA Coastwatch

This is the Thunder Bay Island Lighthouse – a screen grab from the GLERL camera. Look on the horizon just to the right of the lighthouse. There’s something there (ship?). It was not there on the picture taken an hour before this one and it was not there the hour after this picture was taken.

GREAT LAKES NEWS: Picture of Lake Michigan on the cover of the December issue of National Geographic magazine. Stocking fish by helicopter. Piping plover migrates from Sleeping Bear Dunes to S. Carolinia.