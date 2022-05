Up to 15″ of new snow fell in western Nebraska on Monday. The snow caused a number of accidents and slide-offs, including a few on Interstate 80.

Some snowfall totals: 15″ Kimball NE, 11″ Potter NE, 10″ Albin WY, 9″ Gering NE, 8″ Oliver NE. More snow is likely for the higher elevations of Wyoming:

East of the area of heavy snow, heavy rain fell in west-central Nebraska: 2.76″ Lisco, 2.72″ Custis, 2.13″ Imperial and 2.04″ at North Platte.

In Michigan, Painesdale still had 15″ of snow on the ground Tuesday AM – with 3″ at Hancock (airport).