Working our way through the alphabet, the next tropical storm that forms in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico will be called “Tammy” and that storm is starting to form now in the Central Atlantic.

We just had tropical storm Sean, barely a fading tropical depression as I write this, well east of Puerto Rico. It barely achieved tropical storm status last week. The depression that will be Tammy is (as I write this), the yellow “x” on the map above.

Rainfall over the next 7 days. You can see a streak of heavier rain coming into the Virgin Islands on Day 7 (Oct. 21-22). This won’t be a super/major hurricane, but it certainly bears watching. Like many hurricanes and tropical storms this fall, “Tammy” will likely turn more toward the northwest, then north and for the most part miss the eastern U.S. mainland.

Atlantic Hurricane Season peaks on Sept. 10. You can see activity tails off after Oct. 15. While tropical storms have occurred in every month of the year, there is relatively little activity in November and December in the Atlantic Basin.

In the eastern Pacific, there is a tropical storm developing south of Acapulco. This storm will become a hurricane (winds of +74 mph) and move northwest.

Computer models eventually take this new hurricane into the Mexican mainland. While the hurricane will quickly weaken as it moves inland (in a week to 10 days), it will produce heavy rain and some flooding. Moisture from this storm will then move northeast into parts of Texas and the southern Plains. If memory serves me right, this next storm in the eastern Pacific will be called “Norma”.

The western Pacific Ocean is quiet as I type this. 99W is an area of thunderstorms that we are watching.

We just had typhoon “Bolaven” from Oct. 6-14. This is how it looked at peak intensity on Oct. 12. While it was a major hurricane, it managed to miss most land areas, as have many hurricanes this season. This was a “recurving typhoon”…with a path similar to the letter “C”. Often, a recurving typhoon is synonymous with an upper level trough in the eastern U.S. That is the case now with a cool, cloudy and wet pattern over the Great Lakes and much of the East.

Here’s the current ACE Index – a measure of the number of and strength of tropical storms and hurricanes. The current ACE Index is listed for each basin along with the average ACE-to-date in parentheses).

Hurricane activity has been above average this season in all basins of the Northern Hemisphere. For the entire Northern Hemisphere, the current ACE is 577.7 and that’s 124% of average. Fortunately, hurricanes this year have done a good if not extraordinary job of missing significant landfalls.

The map above shows sea surface temperature anomaly (difference from average). You can see the warm water along the Equator west of S. America. That’s characteristic of the El Nino Pattern, quite a different pattern from the last 3 winters. Again, the big question regarding the weather patterns for this winter is…will the strongest part of the El Nino stay closer to South America or will it migrate more toward the Central Pacific Ocean (called a Modoki Pattern).

In any case, it’s likely that the city of Grand Rapids (Ford Airport) will see less snow this winter than last winter. We had 111″ of snowfall last winter, including 28″ in November. There was more snow inland along US 131 in Kent Co. than there was along the lakeshore, due to stronger winds and wind direction causing the heavier lake-effect snow to fall farther inland, rather than close to Lake Michigan.

ALSO: Check out the cloud over the Rock of Gibraltar.