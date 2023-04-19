First – you won’t see it here in West Michigan or anywhere in North America. However, here’s a live link where you can watch it online.

Shaded area is where the eclipse will be visible

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes in front of the Sun as seen from Earth. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon is far enough away from the Earth in its orbit that the Moon doesn’t quite appear large enough to cover the entire disc of the sun, leaving a “ring of fire.” A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon is closer to the Earth and appears bigger. It then can totally cover the sun. A hybrid solar eclipse is a rare type of solar eclipse that changes its appearance from annular to total and back as the Moon’s shadow moves across the earth’s surface. There are only 3 of them this century.