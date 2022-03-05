Two Dead in Iowa Tornadoes

There have been at least two fatalities in Iowa tornadoes this (Sat.) afternoon and evening. There have been 29 reports of tornadoes (though some of these are duplicate sightings of the same tornado. There have also been 26 reports of large hail in Wisconsin, Iowa and Missouri. Strong thunderstorm straight-line winds have gusted to 70 mph in Iowa.

Radar

Here’s radar. There are a couple lines of showers and embedded thunderstorms. Any of the stronger showers and thunderstorms could contain strong winds.

The Enhanced and Slight Risk Areas for severe weather have been expanded to the east. The Enhanced Risk Area comes east to Madison WI and Rockford IL and the Slight Risk to include Milwaukee, Chicago and Gary IN.