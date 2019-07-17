Tuesday’s Rainfall

This is my mother opening some of the birthday cards she has received. We spent two hours opening the cards. She read every one aloud. I explained where each town/city was relative to Grand Rapids and if I personally knew the sender. I haven't counted the total number of cards, but it's well over 200 and probably closer to 300. She is saving every card, so she can read through them again. A couple things that were interesting. There are hardly any duplicate cards. The vast majority are all unique. I was also impressed with how legible the writing was in the cards. So many of you have perfect or near perfect penmanship.

I lost my internet connection yesterday and never added this picture - so here it is with what I wrote: This was the creek by my mother’s house Sunday evening. It was not only as high as I have ever seen it, it was also flowing very fast. Usually, you would have no problem jumping over the little streamlet. I could have almost taken the kayak from here down to Lake Melton with it flowing this fast.