Tuesday’s Rainfall

The map above is storm total rainfall from Tues. PM. The G.R. airport had 0.48″. Not too far away, Cutlerville had 1.75″ in just an hour and 3 min. Lansing checked in with 1.23″. They had 1.16″ of that in an hour. A weather station 3 miles southeast of Bedford in Calhoun Co. had 1.18″ of rain in just 35 min. 1.17″ fell in Dutton, most of that fell in 30 min. A weather station in Kentwood had 1.22″ in an hour. Coldwater had 1.35″ with 0.72″ in an hour. Kalamazoo had 0.42″ and Battle Creek 0.27″. Several large tree limbs were blown down in the town of Wynn in Isabella Co. Several power poles were blown down along ‘W”. Blanchard Road just west of Wynn.