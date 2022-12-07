This is a pic. that I took out the front window when Gayle was driving (we rotate driving on trips like this). I was trying to get a pic. of the low clouds halfway up the mountains near Birmingham AL. It was cloudy, but it was a warm day. We stayed overnight south of Birmingham.

Outdoor swimming pool at the motel

This was the outdoor pool at the motel where we stayed. First week of December and the pool was still open. It was not heated, but it didn’t feel all that cold. The high temperature Wed. at Birmingham was 76 and the low temperature of 64 was 25 degrees warmer than average.

We kept an eye on the car thermometer, which peaked at 74 north of Birmingham. It was 73 just a few miles south of Nashville TN. Then we hit a shower and the temp. quickly dropped to 64. It was still 63 when we stopped for the night at Elizabethown KY. There were a few passing showers overnight and we heard one clap of thunder.

Tennessee Pansies

We found these beautiful pansies. The hardy “sub-zero” pansies are planted in urban areas throughout the South and often remain blooming into early winter. We saw a few random trees with fall color all the way up to northern Alabama. In the deep South, the palm trees remain green all winter and the live oaks keep their leaves through much of the winter.

Ruins of Bell’s Tavern

We pulled off the road to get gas at Park City KY. We decided to look around the town. It has a population of around 600 people and the town was a small 1.5 square miles. A railroad track ran through the town and near the railroad was some old ruins. I got out to explore and found that this used to be Bell’s Tavern.

Plaque telling the story of Bell’s Tavern

Here’s a plaque telling the story of Bell’s Tavern. It was built by William Bell in 1829-30 and served patrons who came to the area by stagecoach to visit the nearby caves. Bell’s brother-in-law owned Mammoth Caves, now a National Park.

There is a nearby cemetery with old graves, some of them of the Proctor and Bell families. Many of the graves were marked by a stone and many were worn to the point that they were unreadable. I did see the graves of two men who died in their twenties during the Civil War.

Next to the ruins and cemetery is the Grand Victorian Inn – a bed and breakfast where you can sit on a wide porch and watch the trains go by. There is also a 9-mile bicycle and hiking path that starts at a nearby park.

Have a happy day!