Post tropical storm “Lee” will continue to move thru far eastern Canada (Newfoundland) and then out to sea as a windy, rainy low pressure center.

Path of Post-Tropical Storm “Lee”

As I type this early Sun. AM, there are 105,297 customers without power in Nova Scotia. That’s down from a peak of nearly 130,000. More than 11,700 New Brunswick power customers were in the dark and just over 800 Maritime Electric customers were without power on Prince Edward Island. The center of Lee came onshore just west of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

A buoy south of Nova Scotia recorded a wave 36 feet high! Big waves on Cape Cod. The peak gust I saw out on Cape Cod was 65 mph and that was 59 feet off the ground. The Hurricane Hunters aircraft captured video of nearly constant lightning near the center of Hurricane Lee on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Tropical Storm Margot

Tropical Storm Margot has been drifting around the central Atlantic Ocean. This storm will drift to the east eventually and is no threat to land.

Tropical Storm Nigel

Tropical Storm Nigel will soon become a hurricane, then a major hurricane (Category 3 and above). The storm will miss Bermuda well to the east and eventually weaken and accelerate toward NW Europe as a windy, rainy low pressure center.

Depression 12-E

Post-Tropical Cyclone 12-E is drifting west and dissipating – no threat to land.