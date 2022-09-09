Tropical Storm Kay is bringing a rare summer rainy day to southern California. The above pic. is a webcam grab of the Scandia Creek Road near San Diego. As of 2:30 pm EDT, San Diego has only had 0.04″ of rain, but the rain should pick up a bit this afternoon.

Tiajuana, Mexico has had 1.25″ of rain as of 2:30 pm EDT. They currently have a dewpoint of 72° and San Diego has a dewpoint of 73° – that’s very rare. Tiajuana also had a peak wind gust of 37 mph.

Gillespie Field in El Cajon is reporting light to moderate rain and gusts to 37 mph.

Radar

Mountainous areas were getting very strong wind gusts. Cuyamaca Peak had a gust to 109 mph, Big Black Mt. had 96 mph, Mt. Laguna reached 93 mph, Sill Hill had 92 mph, Mt. Polamar had a gust to 74 mph and near Alpine gusts were ranging from 55-65 mph. San Diego Co. was working at least half a dozen locations where trees fell on roads. Power lines were also knocked down. Orange barrels were rolling down I-8.

Hurricane Kay made landfall Thursday afternoon on the Baja peninsula, with the eye of the storm coming ashore near Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state, before weakening to a tropical storm. Strong winds will be felt from the deserts to the coastline. Isolated gusts at the beaches could top 55 mph, waves will be choppy and thunderstorms are possible. Heavy rain in the mountains and deserts could lead to flash flooding.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Kay

The storm is expected to move west, farther from land and eventually loop well offshore as it weakens to a depression and fades away.