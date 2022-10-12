Tropical Storm “Karl” formed Tuesday in the SW Gulf of Mexico – in the Bay of Campeche.
The storm is expected to drift very slowly to the southwest and come onshore, producing gusty winds, heavy rain and some flooding.
Here’s the forecast discussion, the public advisory and a satellite loop of the storm.
At this time, “Karl” is the only tropical storm on Earth.
On Tuesday, there was a cluster of severe thunderstorm wind reports in SE Nebraska. Measured gusts of 58-70 mph were recorded by 6 weather stations. One weather station east of Plymouth, Nebraska had a gust to 87 mph. There was also one report of golfball-sized hail in northern Minnesota.