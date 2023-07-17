Tropical Storm Calvin is heading toward the Hawaiian Islands. Here’s the projected path of the storm:

Path of Tropical Storm “Calvin”

It’s moving a little north of due west. As I write this, the storm has peak winds of 60 mph, but should weaken as it approaches the Big Island of Hawaii. The Hurricane Center has Calvin weakening to a tropical depression as it moves west away from the Big Island. “Calvin” will produce strong winds (but probably little damage) and heavy rain as it crosses the island. Showers and gusty winds could affect the other islands. The Honolulu National Weather Service says:

“AN UPWARD TREND IN SURF IS EXPECTED ALONG EAST FACING SHORES EARLY THIS WEEK DUE TO THE ARRIVAL OF A MEDIUM-PERIOD EASTERLY SWELL, WHICH IS BEING GENERATED BY THE CAPTURED FETCH ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORM CALVIN. BASED ON THE LATEST TRACK AND INTENSITY, SURF HEIGHTS ALONG EAST FACING SHORES WILL REACH THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY THRESHOLD FOR MOST ISLANDS STARTING FROM TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY. CONFIDENCE IS BUILDING FOR A BRIEF PERIOD OF WARNING LEVEL SURF WITHIN A SIMILAR TIME PERIOD ALONG EAST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND AND POSSIBLY MAUI. “

Water Temperatures around Hawaii

Here’s the water temperatures around the Hawaiian Islands. Water temperatures around Hawaii are typically a touch cooler (mid-upper 70s) than around Florida, the Gulf of Mexico and much of the Southeast U.S. during hurricane season. It’s harder to get a hurricane to form or intensify when the water temperatures are below the upper 70s. So, Hawaii doesn’t get many hurricanes or strong tropical storms. Iniki in 1992 was certainly an exception.

Water Temperatures in Florida

Here’s current water temperatures in Florida. There are many water temperatures in the mid 80s, warmer than the water off Hawaii. The exception here is NE Florida, an area that gets fewer direct hits from hurricanes than the rest of the state. Here water temps. are in the upper 70s.

Tropical Depression “Don”

In the Atlantic, we have Subtropical Depression “Don”. It was a weak tropical storm, weakened into a depression and should regain weak tropical storm status as it meanders around in a circle in the central Atlantic. This week the storm is no threat to land.

Satellite pic. with Typhoon Talim moving into South China

Here’s a satellite pic. showing east Africa, Southeast Asia, Australia and the western Pacific. You can see Typhoon “Talim” toward the center of the image.

Path of Typhoon “Talim”

Here’s the forecast track of Typhoon “Talim”, which is expected to weaken into a tropical storm and then a tropical depression as it moves across far southern China into northern Viet Nam. Wind damage in China is expected to be minimal, but local flooding is a concern in both south China and northern Viet Nam.

Here’s a summary of Atlantic Tropical Storms in 2023

Here’s a summary of Atlantic Tropical activity in 2023. “Invest” was in January and you can debate whether that counts as a tropical storm. From “A” to “D” we’ve had 4 tropical storms. None of these has reached hurricane status.

Summary of Global Tropical Cyclone activity in 2023

Here’s a summary of hurricane activity by ocean. The first column is the number of named storms this year to date (compared to the average number of storms to date). The column on the far right is the ACE Index to date compared to the (the average ACE Index to date). You can see that the ACE index to date is above average in the North Atlantic and the Northern Hemisphere.

There has not been any tropical storm activity in the Southern Hemisphere in 2023. The Southern Hemisphere gets fewer (in many years significantly fewer) hurricanes and tropical storms than the Northern Hemisphere and it’s mid-winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

Speaking of mid-winter, lets check the temperature at the South Pole…