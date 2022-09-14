The next Atlantic Tropical Storm is forming. We’re down to the letter “F” and this will be Tropical Storm Fiona.

Projected path of Tropical Storm Fiona.

The projected path of Fiona is through the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and eastern Cuba. Fiona should not be a major hurricane and the greatest threat will be heavy rain and local flooding.





Other than Fiona, the Atlantic, Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico sector remains quiet.

There are a couple of systems in the Eastern Pacific off the west coast of Mexico. These storms are moving WNW away from the coastal areas.

Here’s a satellite pic of the eastern Pacific.

Path of Typhoon (hurricane) Nanmadol.

Typhoon “Nanmadol” will be moving into S. lJapan next weekend with strong winds, heavy rain and local flooding.

ACE INDEX as of Sept. 14. All Northern Hemisphere sectors have had below average ACE INDEX in 2022. The Atlantic sector i at 29.6, compared to an average ACE of 67.1. That’s only 44% of average ACE-to-date. The NE Pacific is at 96% of average ACE. The western Pacific (the sector that gets the most hurricanes and tropical storms) is at 53% of average ACE-to-date.

