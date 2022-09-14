The next Atlantic Tropical Storm is forming. We’re down to the letter “F” and this will be Tropical Storm Fiona.
|The projected path of Fiona is through the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and eastern Cuba. Fiona should not be a major hurricane and the greatest threat will be heavy rain and local flooding.
Other than Fiona, the Atlantic, Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico sector remains quiet.
There are a couple of systems in the Eastern Pacific off the west coast of Mexico. These storms are moving WNW away from the coastal areas.
Here’s a satellite pic of the eastern Pacific.
Typhoon “Nanmadol” will be moving into S. lJapan next weekend with strong winds, heavy rain and local flooding.