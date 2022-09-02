It’s been nearly 2 months since we had the last named tropical storm in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico (that was “Colin” – a storm so weak that some meteorologists questioned whether it should have been named or not) but now we have Tropical Storm Danielle.
There’s a couple more disturbances that the Hurricane Center is tracking. Interests in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico need to pay attention to forecasts as the disturbance to the east (orange on the map) of them moves closer.
The peak (midway point) of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10. So far, this has been an extremely quiet season for tropical storm activity. We do expect tropical activity to perk up her in September.