It’s been nearly 2 months since we had the last named tropical storm in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico (that was “Colin” – a storm so weak that some meteorologists questioned whether it should have been named or not) but now we have Tropical Storm Danielle.

Danielle is far from land and moving very slowly now. It’s likely to reach low-end hurricane status and start moving a little faster to the northeast early next week.



There’s a couple more disturbances that the Hurricane Center is tracking. Interests in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico need to pay attention to forecasts as the disturbance to the east (orange on the map) of them moves closer.

A disturbance west of Mexico may reach tropical storm status before weakening to a depression. It’s no threat to land.

There is only one hurricane in the world and that’s typhoon Hinnamnor. It’s making a very sharp turn and will start moving north. It could just threat the needle between S. Korea and Japan. In any case, strong wind and heavy rain is likely over SW Japan and SSE South Korea.

The Peak of the Hurricane Season is September 10

The peak (midway point) of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10. So far, this has been an extremely quiet season for tropical storm activity. We do expect tropical activity to perk up her in September.